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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: No confusion over formation of separate corporation for Dharwad, says MLA Bellad

Bellad alleged that the Congress government has failed to respond adequately to public concerns over the past three years.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 18:30 IST
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Published 30 May 2026, 18:30 IST
Karnataka NewsMLADharwad

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