Karnataka: No confusion over formation of separate corporation for Dharwad, says MLA Bellad

<p>MLA Arvind Bellad said that there is no confusion regarding the formation of a separate municipal corporation for Dharwad.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the dharna site, he said that the process had been temporarily put on hold because there was a view that Hubballi and Dharwad, as a unified corporation, would receive greater government grants.</p>.Karnataka Governor approves bifurcation of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation with conditions.<p>However, activists have insisted that Dharwad should have a separate corporation even if it receives less funding. In this context, Mayor Jyoti Patil passed a resolution in favour of a separate corporation on Friday, he said.</p>.<p>Bellad alleged that the Congress government has failed to respond adequately to public concerns over the past three years.</p>.<p>Despite being given 136 seats by the people, the government has not succeeded in delivering development, he said.</p>.<p>Bellad added that whoever becomes the new chief minister should <br>address these issues and make effective use of the opportunity given to them.He alleged that the police in Hubballi–Dharwad have failed to maintain law and order and claimed that the department has joined hands with anti-social elements.</p>.Now, Bruhat Mahanagara Palike being mooted for Hubballi-Dharwad.<p>According to him, anti-social elements are threatening farmers with guns and forcing them to transfer land ownership in their names.</p>.<p>Referring to a recent shootout case, Bellad said that although the accused is clearly visible in the video footage, the person’s name was omitted from the FIR and other names were included instead. He alleged that the department had deliberately committed this error and demanded that the police disclose the true facts of the case to the public.</p>