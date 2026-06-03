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Karnataka: No hike in fees for medical courses this year as well

Sources in the association confirmed that the colleges, cognisant of the troubles people are coping with owing to inflation, had decided against increasing the fees.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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