<p>Bengaluru: Undergraduate medical seat aspirants across the state will be delighted to know that the Karnataka Private Medical and Dental Colleges’ Association has decided against seeking a hike in the fees for medical courses this year.</p>.<p>Sources in the association confirmed that the colleges, cognisant of the troubles people are coping with owing to inflation, had decided against increasing the fees.</p>.Karnataka gets 1,122 additional medical seats.<p>“Considering the problems people are facing because of inflation, and the pressure that students have been under following the leak of the NEET paper, we have decided not to seek a hike in the fees,” a representative of the association said.</p>.<p>Despite pressure from the association, the government refused to allow the colleges to hike the fees<br>for the 2025-26 academic year. The association had sought permission to increase the fees by 10%, but outgoing Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil had dissuaded them from doing so. The fees had been hiked by 10% in <br>2024-25.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Demand for medical seats in Karnataka is set to be high given that the state now boasts the highest number of available <br />seats.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The government had recently agreed to an increase of 7.5% in the fee for engineering courses, although the colleges had pressed for a 15% to 20% hike.</p>