<p>Bengaluru: The first examination for the second <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puc">PUC</a> concluded on Tuesday, with no malpractice cases reported in any subject.</p>.<p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) attributed this to the web streaming and the three-examination system. </p>.<p>"Before introducing web streaming, there used to be malpractice cases. Now, students are cautiously writing their exams without malpractices," an official said.</p>.Karnataka SSLC Class 10 board exams to begin on March 18; check important guidelines.<p><strong>Council wishes all the best for students</strong></p>.<p>Meanwhile, the Legislative Council on Tuesday approved a proposal placed by School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa and wished all the best for students appearing for SSLC exams starting from Wednesday.</p>.<p>Deputy Chairman M K Pranesh, who was in the chair, said, "On behalf of all the members, the House extends best wishes to the students appearing for the SSLC exams."</p>.<p>A total of 8,65,988 students are appearing for the SSLC examination 1 at 2,870 exam centres spread across the state.</p>