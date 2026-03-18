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Karnataka: No malpractice in II PUC exams; SSLC exams from today

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) attributed this to the web streaming and the three-examination system.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 01:10 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 01:10 IST
Karnataka NewsSSLCPUC

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