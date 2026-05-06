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Karnataka: No surrender of seats after 1st round of counselling, engineering colleges told

Students already allotted a seat in the first round, were often tempted to try their luck bagging another from the pool of surrendered seats.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:58 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 21:58 IST
Karntaka Newskeaengineering colleges

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