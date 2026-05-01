<p>Bengaluru: Guest faculties working in government degree colleges and who have lost jobs for not possessing University Grants Commission (UGC)-prescribed qualifications, will be appointed as academic coordinators from 2026-27, for a period of three years.</p>.<p>Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that this will be a temporary arrangement for a period of three years with a fixed remuneration based on the experience of the candidates. As many as 3,853 guest faculties will be benefited from this.</p>.Cap on Computer Science seats only after govt order is issued: Sudhakar .<p>“We have taken this decision on humanitarian grounds since the guest faculties have worked in colleges for several years. As the court has also clearly stated that guest faculties should be appointed based on UGC-prescribed qualifications, we had to drop them during the counseling this year. This will be an additional burden of Rs 95 crore annually,” he added. </p>