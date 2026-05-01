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Karnataka: Non-qualified guest faculties will be academic coordinators

Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar said that this will be a temporary arrangement for a period of three years with a fixed remuneration based on the experience of the candidates.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsHigher EducationGuest faculties

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