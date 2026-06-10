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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka offers incentives worth Rs 10,980 crore to companies in 3 years

Industries Minister M B Patil said incentives were normally provided to companies investing more than Rs 500 crore. “
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 22:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMB Patil

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