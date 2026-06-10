Karnataka offers incentives worth Rs 10,980 crore to companies in 3 years

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-karnataka-news">Karnataka </a>has offered incentives and concessions worth at least Rs 10,980 crore to companies over the past three years, underlining the growing role of state-backed sops in attracting investments amid stiff competition from southern neighbours.</p>.<p>According to sources, the government has put together an incentive package for American chip equipment major Lam Research, which has committed an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The contents of the package remain undisclosed.</p>.<p>The government is determined to land the Lam Research investment, which it believes will add to the state’s repertoire after wooing Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn and California-based semiconductor equipment firm Applied Materials.</p>.Foxconn launches second-generation satellites via SpaceX Falcon 9.<p>Foxconn has the biggest share in the government’s incentive pie. The company, which has invested Rs 21,911 crore on a facility in Devanahalli where iPhones are being made, got an incentive package worth Rs 6,970 crore.</p>.<p>In April this year, Karnataka changed its land allotment policy to secure the Applied Materials’ semiconductor project with an investment of Rs 3,600 crore. The company is getting 140 acres near the Bengaluru airport at Rs 1,288 per sq ft of floor space index (FSI) on a lease-cum-sale basis, a deviation from the government’s policy of lease-only allotment. </p>.<p>Lam Research already has its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru, and is looking to expand. The company has identified a 25-acre space belonging to Embassy East Business Park Ltd in the Kadugodi Industrial Area near Whitefield. The land, however, is facing litigation.</p>.<p>Since 2023, Karnataka has granted concessions worth Rs 680.95 crore to 82 large companies under the Industrial Policy, according to a May 19 report brought out by the government. Another 38 big businesses have received interest-free loans of Rs 2,955 crore against value-added tax payments. Under the Electronic System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) policy, Rs 374.33 crore was disbursed to companies to boost domestic manufacturing.</p>.<p>“We have already surpassed incentives that were to be given over a five-year period,” Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said.</p>.<p>“Some companies get higher incentives because they also bring with them their supply chain.” Referring to drastic concessions offered by other states, he said: “It’s a race to the bottom that we don’t want.”</p>.<p>Industries Minister M B Patil said incentives were normally provided to companies investing more than Rs 500 crore. “We have also given incentives to companies investing just Rs 70-80 crore because their presence is important and having them builds an ecosystem that attracts big firms,” he said.</p>