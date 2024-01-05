Karnataka officers who skipped Cabinet panel meet to get notices

Bengaluru: Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge directed issue of notices to officers who skipped the meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee for reviewing implementation of orders issued under Article 371(J). Priyank is the chairperson of the sub-committee.
As per the government order, it is compulsory for the department heads to attend the meeting. But many were absent without giving intimation.
In the meeting, the committee instructed to take immediate action to fill as many as 14,771 vacancies in about 46 different departments in Kalyana Karnataka region.