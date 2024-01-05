JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka officers who skipped Cabinet panel meet to get notices

As per the government order, it is compulsory for the department heads to attend the meeting. But many were absent without giving intimation.
Last Updated 05 January 2024, 00:00 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge directed issue of notices to officers who skipped the meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee for reviewing implementation of orders issued under Article 371(J). Priyank is the chairperson of the sub-committee.

As per the government order, it is compulsory for the department heads to attend the meeting. But many were absent without giving intimation.

In the meeting, the committee instructed to take immediate  action to fill as many as 14,771 vacancies in about 46 different departments in Kalyana Karnataka region.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 January 2024, 00:00 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPriyank Kharge

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT