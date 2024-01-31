Karnataka officials rescue tigress from villagers wanting to kill cornered beast

Mysuru: An eleven-year-old tigress was rescued by forest officials from people who were attempting to kill it in Mysuru, on Tuesday night.
The team saved the tigress from a tomato field where people had reportedly attacked it with stones and wooden sticks in Karnataka's Nanjangud taluk.
In the report to the Conservator of Forest Bandipur Tiger Reserve P Ramesh Kumar, RFO of Hediyala range K R Narayan stated, "the people had sighted the tiger in survey number 58/1 the field which was over half a kilometer near Balluru Hundi beat, Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday evening."
He continued that over 200 people had surrounded the field and had pelted stones, and with the intention of killing it, some people had decided not to inform forest department.
"But some informed it late to the forest department and revealed the motive of the group which attacked it," the official continued.
The official recounted that they rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information but despite their requests, people did not pelting stones at the tigress. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears, the official noted, adding "the people abused our forest department personnel for trying to prevent them and tried to push them towards the tiger forcing them to catch and saying 'let it eat them'."
Two groups with over five people also tried to approach the tiger with a huge stick with the intention of killing it, saying the forest officials would not catch it, the official noted. Before the department personnel on site could prevent the progress of one group, another rushed towards the big cat, which proceeded to scratch two of the people who tried to beat her.
The official added that the police and personnel of Hediyala range, personnel of Omkara range, ACF Hediyala Paramesh, ACF of Gundlupet, and Special Tiger Protection Force of HD Kote hand post immediately rushed to the spot and prevented further chaos.
Bandipur Veterinarian Dr Mirza Wasim darted the tigress which was finally rescued at the end of a two-hour-long operation.
They shifted the tigress to the Sri Chamundeshwari wild animals rescue and rehabilitation centre, Koorgalli, in Mysuru that night itself, Narayan stated in the report.
Officials told DH that the tigress was injured in the right eye. She might have come out of forest due to a territorial fight as few old injuries were found on its body, the officials noted. Her limbs were injured in the mob attack on Tuesday.
In his report, RFO of Hediyala Narayan has requested to file a case against the villagers who attacked the tigress, and not to disburse any compensation or pay for treatment of those injured (who are admitted at a private hospital in Mysuru) as they had reportedly tried to kill the tigress.
Since the tigress is aged, it will be kept in a rehab center, officials said.
Earlier forest officials had captured a 10-year-old tiger after 49-year-old Rathnamma had been killed in a tiger attack near Balluru Hundi village in the Hediyala range of Bandipur forest in November 2023.
Owing to repeated incidents of man-animal conflict and attacks on cattle in the region, enraged villagers had resorted to attacking the tigress.
Forest officials should take measures to prevent man-animal conflicts and such attacks on animals in the future, an activist said.