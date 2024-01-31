Karnataka officials rescue tigress from villagers wanting to kill cornered beast

Mysuru: An eleven-year-old tigress was rescued by forest officials from people who were attempting to kill it in Mysuru, on Tuesday night.

The team saved the tigress from a tomato field where people had reportedly attacked it with stones and wooden sticks in Karnataka's Nanjangud taluk.

In the report to the Conservator of Forest Bandipur Tiger Reserve P Ramesh Kumar, RFO of Hediyala range K R Narayan stated, "the people had sighted the tiger in survey number 58/1 the field which was over half a kilometer near Balluru Hundi beat, Hediyala range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve on Tuesday evening."

He continued that over 200 people had surrounded the field and had pelted stones, and with the intention of killing it, some people had decided not to inform forest department.

"But some informed it late to the forest department and revealed the motive of the group which attacked it," the official continued.

The official recounted that they rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information but despite their requests, people did not pelting stones at the tigress. However, their pleas fell on deaf ears, the official noted, adding "the people abused our forest department personnel for trying to prevent them and tried to push them towards the tiger forcing them to catch and saying 'let it eat them'."