<p>Bagepalli (Chikkaballapur District): A man was burnt alive after a Maruthi Omni he was travelling caught a fire near Balareddypalli village of Bagepalli taluk on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Udaykumar (65). It is said that Udaykumar visited his mother in Balareddypalli on Sunday noon and was returning to Bengaluru when an electrical short triggered fire in the Omni. Local residents informed the police about the vehicle being on fire.</p>.<p>The personnel from Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and doused the fire. </p>.<p>Senior police officers visited the spot. </p>