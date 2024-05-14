Karnataka on brink of bankruptcy, claims R Ashoka

Bengaluru: Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka on Tuesday slammed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for "reckless borrowing" and "unscientific policies" that, he claimed, are driving Karnataka towards financial distress.

Ashoka was reacting to DH's story on how Siddaramaiah will find it difficult to hike salaries of government employees as per the 7th Pay Commission scales and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) amid huge expenditure on the five 'guarantee' schemes.