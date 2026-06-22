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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka on high alert after deadly Shigella outbreak in Kerala     

The frequent movement of people between Kerala and Karnataka has prompted doctors to call for stronger surveillance.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 22:52 IST
Karnataka NewsKeralaDisease

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