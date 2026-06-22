Karnataka on high alert after deadly Shigella outbreak in Kerala     

<p>Bengaluru: As Kerala grapples with an active Shigella outbreak that has infected more than 70 people and claimed six lives in the past week, doctors in Bengaluru say there is no immediate cause for alarm, but stress the need for stricter surveillance given the constant movement of people between the two neighbouring states.</p>.<p>Shigella is a highly contagious faecal oral disease that spreads through contaminated food, water and infected persons.</p>.<p>Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant, Infectious Disease and Travel Medicine, said: “Shigella is considered highly contagious because only a very small number of bacteria are needed to cause infection. A person can become sick by touching contaminated objects, eating contaminated food or having close contact with an infected individual. The infection can spread quickly among family members and within communities if sanitation practices are not followed.”</p>.Kerala reports 10 more Shigella cases, tally rises to 120 thus far.<p>Explaining the severity of the disease, she said: “In severe cases, the bacteria can lead to bloodstream infections, seizures or damage to the intestines. Delayed treatment, lack of access to healthcare and poor nutritional status can further increase the risk of severe outcomes. The growing problem of antibiotic-resistant Shigella strains can also increase the chances of complications and death.”</p>.<p>The frequent movement of people between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala</a> and Karnataka has prompted doctors to call for stronger surveillance.</p>.<p>Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant, Infectious Diseases, said: “Considering how common travel and movement are between Kerala and Karnataka, the actual risk hinges on factors such as sanitation levels, safe food handling, early detection and prompt management of cases. So, public health surveillance, quick diagnosis and strong infection control measures are important for keeping transmission in check.”</p>.<p>Dr Sandeep S Reddy, Consultant, Infectious Diseases and Travel Medicine, said: “Caution should be exercised with foods known to carry the bacteria, such as raw oysters, tuna, seafood, unpasteurised milk, unwashed raw produce and prepared cold salads. An infected person continuously sheds the bacteria in their stool and remains highly contagious while experiencing active symptoms. Furthermore, they can continue spreading Shigella to others for two to four weeks after their diarrhoea comes under control.”</p>