<p>Davangere: Davangere police have recovered valuables worth Rs 72 lakh in five different cases and arrested ten accused including five natives of Tamil Nadu.</p><p>Explaining the cases, Superintendent of Police H T Shekhar told media people, on Monday, that Abhishekh (23), a college drop-out, native of Shikaripur taluk, Shivamogga district, had strangled an elderly woman (64) to death in Arundi village at Nyamathi taluk and decamped with valuables worth Rs 8.4 lakh to repay loans borrowed from private money lenders for online games. </p><p>He had lost money in online games. Abhishekh had borrowed money from others to carry on online games. In order to repay the loan, he committed the crime for the first time in his life. He had left his home town five to six months ago and was visiting various places.</p><p>On his background, the police officer said he used to take contract of arecanut harvesting with his brother in Shikaripur taluk. Addicted to online games, he had invested money in them and ended up losing it. He borrowed money from others and invested in the same. </p><p>Having lost money, he was in deep financial crisis. So he went to Arundi in Nyamathi taluk, neighbouring taluk in Davangere district to attend a fair. He noticed an elderly woman wearing golden ornaments in the village. After learning that she stays alone in the house. He had entered the house of the woman on the night of February 2 and hid himself there. </p><p>\\While she was asleep, he strangled the woman to death and decamped with valuables worth Rs 8.44 lakh. Initially, villagers mistook that it was a heart attack. Later, they realised that it was a murder after her gold ornaments were missing.</p><p>In a house break-in case registered at KTJ Nagar police station, police arrested 35-year old man from Shivamogga, auto driver, and recovered valuables worth Rs 29.29 lakh, silver ornaments worth Rs 65,000 and a watch worth Rs 23,000. He was facing 19 cases registered against him in various police stations. </p><p>He had entered the house of Azghar Ali on February 17 in Davangere when he had gone out to a hospital with family members, and had decamped with valuables worth Rs 29.9 lakh from almirah in the house. He was facing 19 day theft cases registered across the state.</p><p><strong>Tenant steals from owner's house</strong></p><p>In a shocking case, police nabbed three people on charges of stealing gold ornaments and cash from the house of their owner at Nallur village in Channagiri taluk. They opened the door of the house by using the key placed on the premises of the house and decamped with valuables worth Rs 10 lakh.</p><p>In another house break-in case, police nabbed Parashuram (28), resident of Channagiri town, and recovered valuables worth Rs 8 lakh, a cattle. The incident took place in public works department staff quarters in Channagiri town last year.</p><p><strong>Dacoits from Tamil Nadu held in Davangere</strong></p><p>In a dacoity case reported at Kaakanur village in Channagiri taluk, police arrested five people, natives of Tamil Nadu, and recovered valuables worth Rs 14 lakh. </p><p>Satish Kumar (40) driver, Keshavan (43), Arun Prashanth (26), Urs (26) and Kamaladevi (38). They used to target isolated houses across the state and observe people's movements. Later, they used to attack them together with weapons by entering the houses. They had committed similar crimes in various parts of the state.</p>