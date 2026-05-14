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Karnataka: Over 10 lakh participants expected for Yoga Day

The main event, to be held on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, will be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 21:00 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 21:00 IST
IndiaKarnatakaYoga Day

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