Karnataka: Over 10 lakh participants expected for Yoga Day

<p>Bengaluru: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said that the government is expecting participation of over 10 lakh people across the state for International Yoga Day on June 21.</p>.<p>The main event, to be held on the premises of the Vidhana Soudha, will be inaugurated by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Around 5,000 yoga practitioners are expected to participate in the mass Yoga demonstration programme scheduled from 6.00 am to 8.00 am. This year's theme is 'Nitya Yoga'. He launched Yoga event's stamps and brochures. </p>