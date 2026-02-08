Menu
Karnataka: Over 250 illegal loan apps purged in 3 years 

While the majority of the apps were identified based on complaints by victims, the police also keep a close watch on advertisements posted on social media and take action against any fraudulent apps.
Last Updated : 07 February 2026, 21:07 IST
Published 07 February 2026, 21:07 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeFraudloan

