<p>Bengaluru: A total of 9,02,889 students from 15,941 high schools from across the state have registered for the class 10 (SSLC) examination, which begins from Wednesday with the first language paper. </p>.<p>The examination for Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English and Sanskrit will be held from 10 am to 1.15 pm at 2,871 examination centres. </p>.<p>The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is web-streaming the examination process to prevent malpractices. </p>.<p>All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smart watches and earphones, are prohibited in the examination centres.</p>.Free BMTC travel for SSLC examinees.<p>The use of mobile phones is prohibited for officers and staff involved in security work and examination duty. Only the chief of the examination centre will be allowed to use basic mobile phones without a camera facility.</p>.<p>The KSEAB has also insisted that the students follow the dress code prescribed by the educational institutions and as per the directions of the Supreme Court.</p>.<p>Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other state-owned transport corporations will provide free bus service for the students appearing for the examinations.</p>.<p>The students can travel free of cost by showing their ID cards and admission cards during the examination.</p>