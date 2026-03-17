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Karnataka: Over 9 lakh students to appear for SSLC exams starting tomorrow

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is web-streaming the examination process to prevent malpractices.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:17 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:17 IST
Karnataka NewsSSLC exam

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