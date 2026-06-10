Karnataka: Over half of community halls, hostels sanctioned to backward classes granted to Kurubas

<p>Bengaluru: More than half of the community halls and student hostels sanctioned to the backward classes in the current fiscal have gone to organisations and trusts affiliated to the Kuruba community. </p><p>As per a government order dated June 03, 80 of the 155 community halls (Samudaya Bhavans) and hostels were sanctioned by the Backward Classes Welfare Department to the Kuruba community at a cost of Rs 208 crore. </p>.As Siddu exits as Chief Minister, BJP picks Kuruba for Rajya Sabha election.<p>Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, widely considered the predominant leader of the Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, SC and STs) bloc, hails from the Kuruba community.</p><p>The list of organisations and trusts enlisted to build these 80 community halls and hostels includes Kuruba Sanghas, Kanaka community halls, Beereshwara temple committees, Halumatha Kurubara Sanghas and so on -- affiliated with the Kuruba community.</p><p>In the 2026-27 Budget, Rs 30 crore was set aside for “essential infrastructure” to BC hostels, Rs 50 crore for repair work of hostel buildings, and 50 buildings to be constructed for post-metric hostels at a unit cost of Rs 5 crore each.</p><p>Amongst others, the Madiwala community got at least 7 projects, while other communities like Uppara, Ganiga, Kumbara, Yadava also got one or more projects. </p><p>Community affiliations of a few organisations are not easily discernible, as they do not have community-related names. </p><p>Critics have objected to the move, arguing that most of the 197 communities in categories 1 and 2A (95 in category 1, 102 in category 2A) of the BC list have not been represented.</p><p>“When we are in power, we should not take the bigger share. We must give it to others and then take our share. He (Siddaramaiah) speaks of social justice to all communities but has given to only his community,” MLC AH Vishwanath (nominated to the Upper House when BJP was in power) — also a Kuruba — said.</p><p>Lamenting that the 46 nomadic and semi-nomadic communities within the OBC list had not got adequate opportunities, Former Backward Class Commission Member KN Lingappa said: “Whether this is intentional or not, it should not have happened. This is against social justice.” </p><p>When contacted, BCW Secretary Tulasi Maddineni told DH that there was no preferential treatment towards any community, adding that the department had issued the order as per the list sent by the then CM’s office.</p>.Siddaramaiah a leader for only his Kuruba community, not all OBC communities: BJP's Arvind Bellad.<p>“This is just a preliminary order, and most of these organisations will not get the money outright. They should be registered societies/ trusts, provide documents of the land where they are building it and have a license from the local municipality/panchayat. After checking all documents, money will be released,” Maddineni added.</p><p>The DK Shivakumar-led Cabinet, which currently has 14 ministers (including the CM), is yet to appoint a BCW minister. </p>