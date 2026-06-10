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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Over half of community halls, hostels sanctioned to backward classes granted to Kurubas

No special treatment; money only after checking documents, said BCW secretary Tulasi Maddineni.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 17:07 IST
Karnataka NewsD K ShivakumarSiddaramaiahHostelbackward classesKurubas

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