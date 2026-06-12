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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Pejawar seer wishes K S Eshwarappa to lead govt in future

The seer said Eshwarappa is a senior political leader who has remained steadfast on issues related to religion and Hinduism.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 23:59 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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