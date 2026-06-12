Karnataka: Pejawar seer wishes K S Eshwarappa to lead govt in future

<p>Shivamogga: Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami on Wednesday expressed hope that former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa would, with God's blessings, get an opportunity to lead the government in the coming days.</p>.<p>He was speaking after inaugurating a mass Satyanarayana Puja, mass Rudra chanting, Mangalanidhi dedication and group singing programme organised by the K S Eshwarappa Fan Club, in collaboration with the Srigandha Samsthe and Marikamba Micro Finance Limited in Malleshwara Nagar on the occasion of K S Eshwarappa's 78th birthday.</p>.<p>The seer said Eshwarappa is a senior political leader who has remained steadfast on issues related to religion and Hinduism. "When it comes to matters of religion and Hinduism, Eshwarappa has never compromised. He has lived a life closely connected with society by organising cultural, social and religious programmes. May God bless him with long life, good health, happiness and everything that is loved by everyone," he said.</p>.Police interrogate Karnataka seer Vachanananda Swamiji for nearly 6 hours in POCSO case, undergoes medical tests.<p>Basavamurthy Madara Chennaih Swamiji of Chitradurga Madara Chennaiah Gurupeetha said that even at the age of 78, Eshwarappa's personality, activity, and mental strength are those of a 28-year-old. He said the leader has remained committed to dharma despite ups and downs in his political life and wished him a long life of public service.</p>.<p>Mallikarjuna Murugharajendra Swamiji of Bekkina Kalmutt and Nadamayanandanath Swamiji of Adi Chunchanagiri Shakha Mutt also spoke. RSS Pranayakaryawaha Pattabhiram was also present.</p>.<p>More than 500 women sang devotional and patriotic songs. On the occasion, Rachoteshwara Shivacharya Swamiji of Bilaki Mutt, MLC D S Arun, leader B K Mohan Kumar, Srigandha, Rashtrabhaktara Balaga, Govardhan Trust and Bhajana Parishad office-bearers, and Eshwarappa's supporters were present.</p>