<p>Bengaluru: Several organisations, including All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and Mid-Day Meal Workers’ Association, held a people’s convention against the government’s decision to identify magnet schools and shift students as a part of setting up of Karnataka Public Schools (KPS).</p>.<p>Taking part in the protest on Friday, writer K Marulasiddappa accused the state government of snatching away the people’s right to education. “All the governments have consistently protected the interests of wealthy businessmen, while neglecting the poor. By snatching away the people’s right to education, healthcare and employment, the government is attempting to silence them with guarantees,” he added.</p>.Govt school enrolment fell by \nover 15% since 2022: Data.<p>The senior writer gave a call for the people to unite to fight for the neighborhood schools against a government that fails to understand their importance.</p>.<p>Development Educationist V P Niranjanaradhya said, “In its election manifesto, Congress promised to completely reject NEP 2020 and strengthen education by introducing SEP. However, it is shameful that they have now undemocratically implemented the KPS magnet scheme.”</p>.<p>Writer S G Siddaramaiah called the state government’s decision to identify magnet schools as a move ‘’highly condemnable and shameful”.</p>.<p>Writers Sabiha Bhumi Gowda, A Murigeppa, hundreds of schoolchildren, mid-day meal workers and others took part in the convention.</p>.<p>Around 800 government schools have been identified as ‘magnet’ schools for the KPS. The fear is that these magnet schools will eventually be shut for the sake of KPS.</p>