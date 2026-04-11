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Karnataka: People’s convention against KPS Magnet schools

Taking part in the protest on Friday, writer K Marulasiddappa accused the state government of snatching away the people’s right to education.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 22:34 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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