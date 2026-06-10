Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka PHCs struggle with staff crunch, medicine shortage

The former health minister was supposed to fix this problem in February, but it persists.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 02:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 June 2026, 02:43 IST
KarnatakaHealthcare

Follow us on :

Follow Us