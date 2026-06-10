Karnataka PHCs struggle with staff crunch, medicine shortage

<p>Bengaluru: Over 1,000 Community Health Officer (CHO) posts are vacant in Karnataka, along with 37% of primary health officers, 27% of medical officers, and 67% of staff nurse posts.</p>.<p>Speaking at a session on politics, polycrisis, platforms and partnerships at the national conference on 'Bringing Evidence into Public Health Policy (EPHP) 2026', Action for Equity Co-Founder Dr Akshay Dinesh said: "We have witnessed that as simple as paracetamol is being prescribed to buy from private medical shops in many PHCs across the state.”</p>.<p>The former health minister was supposed to fix this problem in February, but it persists.</p>.6 women develop complications after C-section deliveries at Bikaner hospital; probe ordered.<p>Dr Dinesh, whose organisation fights for equity and public health in the state, spoke on the ordeals of communities in the state, including the Jenu Kurubas of Nagarahole, people around the industrial factories in Koppal, and the struggles of Muslim women rolling tobacco for meagre wages in Davangere. </p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Dr Soumya Swaminathan, former chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) and currently the chair at MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, said: "Global threat to health of the general population is on a rise, especially with the direct impact of climate change and conflict zones and the indirect impact of food supply chains. Inequality is at the heart of it."</p>.<p>She also added that state governments must focus on the money being spent on urban infrastructure, transport and environment and its impact on health both positively and negatively. </p>.<p>Dr Soumya urged state governments to strengthen institutions by investing in research and institute a centralised supply for drugs and drug-regulatory bodies.</p>.<p>Prof K Srinath Reddy, Chancellor of Public Health Foundation of India, Institute of Public Health Sciences, stressed on the importance for multi-secretarial functioning in the government for better healthcare system in the country and in the state. </p>.<p>"When the public purpose is the same, multiple departments and organisations, including private organisations, should come together to achieve it. The problem arises when there is a lack of proper definition of public purpose," he noted.</p>