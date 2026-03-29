<p>A pre-wedding photo shoot turned violent in a village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka </a>after the photographers allegedly wore shoes inside a temple. </p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/india/south/story/karnataka-sakleshpur-assault-pre-wedding-photoshoot-temple-protest-2888419-2026-03-28">report </a>by <em>India Today</em>, the incident took place at Bhairaveshwara Temple in Maragunda village of Sakleshpur taluk in Karnataka.</p><p>The photographers were beaten by the locals while they were at the temple for a photoshoot. The report stated that four to five photographers were beaten and sustained injuries. </p>.Five persons arrested for attempting to attack police personnel in Karnataka's Udupi district.<p>The photographers claimed that the locals attacked them without provocation. Their cameras and mobile phones were also damaged. </p><p>The photographers were taken to the taluk hospital for treatment, the publication reported. </p><p>The locals said that such photoshoots and tourists activities are the cause for environmental damage. "The sanctity of the temple was being disturbed," the locals argued, as per the report. They added that activities like pre-wedding photoshoots "cause environmental damage", and "violate dress codes".</p><p>The locals have urged the authorities to protect the site as a religious centre. </p><p>The report further stated that the photographers filed a complaint regarding the incident, however no FIR was registered, the injured photographers alleged. Following which hundreds of photographers staged a protest outside Sakleshpur Rural Police Station. </p><p>The Hassan District Photographers' Association demanded strict action against those responsible. </p><p>The matter is under way and is being investigated by the police. </p>