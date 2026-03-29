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Karnataka: Photographers beaten by locals for wearing shoes inside temple during photoshoot

The photographers claimed that the locals attacked them without provocation. Their cameras and mobile phones were also damaged.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:47 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 10:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSakleshpur

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