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Karnataka plans 1,000 MW 'sustainable' data centre parks at Bengaluru, 2 other cities

Energy Minister KJ George, Industries Minister MB Patil and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge held a preliminary meeting with officials.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 14:32 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMangaluruMysuruData centre

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