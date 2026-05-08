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Karnataka plans economic profiling of households for income certificates

The government is planning to integrate tax payments and property ownership with the Kutumba database.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 16:15 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 16:15 IST
Karnataka NewsKrishna Byre GowdaRevenue

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