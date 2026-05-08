<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka </a>is building a ‘comprehensive’ economic database of households to automate income certificates and crack down on misuse.</p><p>Revenue Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/krishna-byre-gowda">Krishna Byre Gowda</a> reviewed this with officials from the e-Governance department on Friday.</p><p>The government is planning to integrate tax payments and property ownership with the Kutumba database. Kutumba is the government’s social registry on which 1.6 crore households have been issued unique family IDs.</p><p>“Over a longer, 10-year period, we're trying to build a comprehensive economic profile of families,” Gowda told <em>DH</em>. “If income is correctly captured, certificates can be automated, digitally signed and issued. What takes 14-21 days can be down to 3-4 days.”</p>.Muslim convention to review Karnataka govt on May 16 amid 'serious dissatisfaction' within community.<p><em>DH</em> recently reported on how hundreds of students from families possessing income certificates -- they are to earn under Rs 8 lakh per annum -- paid exorbitant fees for management quota seats in professional courses last year. This report was discussed during Gowda’s meeting.</p><p>“People earning far more than Rs 8 lakh a year are being given benefits. We want a decision support system for rational and fact-based delivery of services. We can automate decision-making, reduce wait times for citizens and ensure that the right people get the right services,” Gowda said.</p><p>At present, to issue an income certificate, the village administrative officer (VAO) is required to conduct an on-ground verification (mahajar). “But everybody seems to have an annual income of Rs 32,000,” Gowda said. “Let’s say a person runs a paying guest accommodation. His power bill is Rs 10,000 a month. Yet, he has a certificate to say that his annual income is Rs 32,000!” the minister exclaimed.</p><p>Gowda has proposed making Aadhaar-based digital verification (EKYC) mandatory for registration of new vehicles. This is to map families’ vehicle ownership. “The system should also be connected to e-Swathu and e-Aasthi (property databases),” he said.</p><p>“So, if such an economic profile is available, the government can dispense with the need for a mahajar while issuing income certificates,” Gowda said.</p>