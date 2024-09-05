Karnataka plans 'historic' 2,500-km human chain on September 15

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning a 2,500-km-long human chain for World Democracy Day on September 15 in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate.

The human chain will be from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. Siddaramaiah chaired a preparatory meeting on this.

"Forces trying to destroy democracy are small in number, but their activities are large. We must stand up to those out to finish democracy," Siddaramaiah said at the meeting.