Karnataka plans 'historic' 2,500-km human chain on September 15

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning a 2,500-km-long human chain for World Democracy Day on September 15 in which Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will participate.
The human chain will be from Bidar to Chamarajanagar. Siddaramaiah chaired a preparatory meeting on this.
"Forces trying to destroy democracy are small in number, but their activities are large. We must stand up to those out to finish democracy," Siddaramaiah said at the meeting.
Siddaramaiah asked officials to ensure that the "unprecedented and historic" Bidar-Chamarajanagar human chain becomes a success. "I'll join the human chain in front of Vidhana Soudha," he said.
Meanwhile, Rural Development & Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister Priyank Kharge said students visiting gram panchayat libraries (Arivu Centres) on World Democracy Day will recite the Preamble of the Constitution.
Priyank said his department is holding a month-long theme-based campaigns to help children stay connected with the habit of reading as well as revive rural public libraries.
On September 8, which is grandparents day, senior citizens and elders in villages will be invited to narrate stories that teach children moral values. Also, for Literacy Day on September 8, the Gatti Odu Abhiyana (Read Out Loud campaign) will be organised to have children read stories.
September 15 is also celebrated as Engineer's Day coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya. Priyank said children will be made to read about his life and contributions.
Published 05 September 2024, 15:27 IST