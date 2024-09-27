Karnataka plans incentives to double global centres to 1,000 by 2029

Bengaluru: Karnataka aims to double its global capability centres (GCCs) count to 1,000 and create 350,000 new jobs by 2029, according to a draft policy launched on Friday aimed at attracting more foreign companies to set up local offices.

According to the draft policy, the first by any Indian state, the government has outlined incentives such as reimbursing rents and some patent fees, and an exemption from electricity duty depending on how many employees a GCC adds.

It is also aiming to generate economic output of $50 billion through the new offices by 2029.

GCCs, which were low-cost outsourcing hubs for global firms, have evolved over the last few years and are now used to support their parent organisations in multiple functions, including daily operations, finance, and research and development.