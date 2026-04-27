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Karnataka plans palliative care for all, extends focus beyond cities

The state government has constituted a committee of palliative medicine experts to design and roll out the framework.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:41 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:41 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaPalliative care

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