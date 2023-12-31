Karnataka plans scheme to provide high-end telescopes to schools

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is working on a new scheme to provide high-end telescopes to state-run schools in the hope of grooming students towards astronomy and space sciences.
The Providing Access to Telescopes (PAT) scheme is likely to figure in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s 2024-25 budget, which he is likely to present in February. Recently, Minister for Science and Technology NS Boseraju issued a note asking his department to prepare a policy for PAT in schools.
Under the proposed scheme, the government wants to cater to high school students, especially grades 8-10. “The PAT policy strives to guarantee telescope access in high schools, nurturing scientific temper and fostering astronomical curiosity among 8-10 grade students in Karnataka,” Boseraju told DH.
“This initiative not only aims to create awareness but also provides students with the opportunity to explore the vast sky and gain knowledge about celestial objects,” Boseraju added. According to sources, Boseraju will present PAT scheme during budget preparation meetings. Boseraju’s department wants to provide schools with high-end telescopes so that they are put to good use. “Each telescope - one per school - is estimated to cost about ₹1.5 lakh,” a source said.
Initially, the PAT scheme will be rolled out in government residential schools such as Morarji Desai and Karnataka Public Schools. “That’s because teachers will be present on campus at night to showcase astronomical events to students,” the source said.
Ten days in an academic year will be dedicated to showcasing astronomical events to students, according to the department. “Even nearby government schools will be encouraged to participate,” the department said.
Under the PAT scheme, teachers will be trained to use telescopes. They will also receive an honorarium. To begin with, the department is planning to roll out PAT in 50-100 schools at a cost of Rs 2 crore. It will be gradually expanded to cover other schools.