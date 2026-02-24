<p>Bengaluru: Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil on Tuesday chaired meetings of the Vision Groups for Aerospace and Defence, Machine Tools, Auto/EV, and Green Energy sectors.</p>.<p>Speaking on the occasion, Patil said plans are under consideration to establish a dedicated 200-acre Defence Electronics Park and a 100-acre Avionics and Sensor Park. These projects will be implemented once the Special Investment Region comes into existence.</p>.<p>Karnataka is at the forefront of the aerospace and defence sectors in the country. He noted that Suzuki and Toyota are set to launch aerial taxi services in Japan by 2028, and that Bengaluru-based Sasmos is supplying electrical equipment for the project. Industrialists have suggested that similar ‘fly-taxi’ services could be introduced here by formulating an appropriate policy. “This will be examined seriously,” he said.</p>.M B Patil meets rail minister, seeks Bengaluru-Mumbai bullet train.<p>The need to establish testing centres and Common Facility Centres for aerospace and defence industries also came up for discussion. He assured that these facilities would be provided. Suggestions were made to prepare a comprehensive roadmap for the growth of these sectors. The state has already urged the Centre to approve Defence Corridor projects in the Bengaluru North-Kolar-Chikkaballapur and Dharawad-Vijayapura-Belagavi regions. Industrialists also pointed out the potential for a similar corridor between Bengaluru and Mysuru, he explained.</p>.<p>Top industrialists and their representatives attended the meeting.</p>