Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka plans to develop defence electronics, avionics parks

The need to establish testing centres and Common Facility Centres for aerospace and defence industries also came up for discussion.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 20:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 February 2026, 20:31 IST
Karnataka NewsM B Patil

Follow us on :

Follow Us