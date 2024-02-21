Karnataka plans to name canal after Fali Nariman

“When it came to meeting Nariman, we were like fearful students entering their principal's chamber. He used to pull us up for even small mistakes,” Patil said.

Industries Minister M B Patil, who was the water resources minister when the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the Cauvery issue in 2018, said it was an honour that Nariman represented Karnataka.

“I must recall the time when the SC was hearing the Cauvery dispute,” Patil said. “For one month, I used to hold meetings at his residency daily. Some developments, especially comments about his fees, had hurt him. He told me, 'Minister, please take your file back. People have questioned my integrity and character.' The final argument was slated the next day. I sought forgiveness and he agreed,” he said.

“There was a historic Cauvery judgement. We had to release 192 tmcft. Because of Nariman’s arguments, it was reduced to 177.5 tmcft. We got 14.4 tmcft extra,” Patil said, adding that it was because of Nariman that Bengaluru got 4.75 tmcft of Cauvery.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said no government dared to change the state’s legal team or Nariman’s leadership. “He guided us through contentious matters,” he said. “Once the Supreme Court asked us to release 14 tmcft from Cauvery forthwith. He argued so well that the judgement changed. That's the respect he commanded in the judiciary, ” he said.

According to Bommai, Nariman had no airs, unlike other Delhi lawyers. “You know how Delhi lawyers are with their leather furniture making them look like British barristers, the fees they charge and their behaviour towards clients. Nariman had no such thing. He was a simple man,” he said. “But whenever there was a mistake from the government, he’d take us to task.”