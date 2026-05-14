Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: POCSO case against Harihar seer for sexual assault on boy

The seer was removed as head of Panchamasali Peetha recently as he did not vacate the Shwasa Yoga Peetha in Bengaluru as promised earlier.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 20:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 May 2026, 20:44 IST
BengaluruIndiaKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us