Karnataka POCSO case: Death sentence awarded to convict who raped and killed 3-year-old girl

Belagavi: A person who had raped and murdered a three-year-old girl at Raibag taluk has been convicted and sentenced death punishment by hanging and fined Rs 45,000 by Additional District and Sessions Court Fast Track Special Court-1 Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court on Friday.

According to prosecution, accused Uddappa Ramappa Ganger resident of Kurubgodi, Harugeri in Raibag despite being aware that the victim was three-year-old had lured her with chocolates on September 21, 2017 and had raped her in the nearby sugarcane fields. Ganger had murdered the victim by putting mud in her mouth, nose and eyes and had also buried her from head to abdomen before absconding.