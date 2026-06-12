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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka: Police crack Kanakagiri murder case within 36 hours

Victim Rathnamma Nayaka (30) was hacked to death and was set on fire by Shyamidsaab Talakeri.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 00:47 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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