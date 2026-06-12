Karnataka: Police crack Kanakagiri murder case within 36 hours

<p>Koppal/Kanakagiri: The town police have cracked a murder case that rattled the residents of Ward no 5 within 36 hours by arresting the accused. A woman’s body was found in a burnt state at an under-construction building in Ward no 5, last Monday. </p>.<p>Victim Rathnamma Nayaka (30) was hacked to death and was set on fire by Shyamidsaab Talakeri, a resident of Hulihyder village of Kanakagiri taluk, suspecting her infidelity.</p>.Five-year-old accidental death turns out to be murder in Maharashtra; 4 friends of victim arrested.<p>Police investigations revealed that Shyamidsaab was having an illicit affair with Rathnamma and suspected her of being unfaithful to him. </p>.<p>Her body was found at an under-construction house in Kanakagiri town on June 8, and the house owner, Sanganagouda Patil, had lodged a complaint. </p>.<p>The police interrogated Shyamidsaab, a serial offender, and he admitted to murdering Rathnamma, SP Ram L Arasiddi informed the media here on Thursday.</p>.<p>“He strangulated her at the under-construction building, and to destroy evidence, he set her body on fire. The police seized a matchbox and other items from him.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Cops praised</p>.<p>“There was absolutely no lead to the crime, yet the police managed to solve it within 36 hours,” he said, appreciating the investigation team. </p>.<p>Several cases are pending against Shyamidsaab in Kushtagi and Bevur police stations. </p>.<p>SP said that the accused had consumed alcohol with the victim before committing the crime. Rathnamma is a widow and has three children, while the accused is married. </p>.<p>Additional SP R Hemanth Kumar was present. </p>