Karnataka: Police crack year-old murder case; arrest woman, paramour for killing former's husband

Davangere: Davangere police arrested a woman and her lover on charges of killing her husband at Basavapatna police station limits of Channagiri taluk.

According to police, the arrested have been identified as Manjunath and BB Ayesha, wife of Ilyaz Ahmed, whose decomposed body was found near Bhadra canal on February 26 in 2023.

It is said that Ayesha had an extra marital affair with Manjunath. In order to carry on their affair, Manjunath took Ilyaz to a dhaba near Basavapatna and offered drink to him. Later, he forced him to swim in the canal and when he sought Manjunath's help, Manjunath deserted him. So Ilyaz was drowned to death.

Ayesha had lodged a complaint at Basavapatna police station stating that her husband had gone missing from home since February 23, 2023. When police found the body of a man in the canal, DNA test was conducted to see whether he was the biological father of the children of Ayesha. When the police received positive report, they questioned Ayesha who revealed of her extra-marital affair with Manjunath. Both were remanded in judicial custody. SP Uma Prashanth congratulated the team for cracking the murder case.