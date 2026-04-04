<p>Udupi: The police arrested a man in connection with theft in a house in Brahmavar Police Station limits and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth over Rs 14 lakh and cash of Rs 7500. </p><p>In a complaint M Manjunath Rao (77), a resident of Heradi village said that he and his wife locked their house and went to attend a Nagamandala programme in Barkur between 7:45 pm and 10:15 pm on March 6. </p><p>During this time, unknown persons broke into the house and decamped with valuables. </p> .Thief with 4-state span held in Kalaburagi; has a ‘Robin hood’ spin to his tale.<p>The stolen items include gold jewellery such as a pearl chain with pendant (47 grams), two gold bangles (32 grams), a pair of gold earrings (6 grams), gold rings and other ornaments, along with silver articles weighing 250 grams and Rs 49,000 cash. The total value of the stolen property was estimated at Rs 14.67 lakh. A case was registered at Brahmavar Police Station. </p><p>The investigation was carried out by CPI Gopikrishna, PSI Ashok Malabaghi under the guidance of Deputy Superintendent of Police, Udupi Sub-Division. </p>