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Karnataka police nabs thief, recovers gold ornaments worth Rs 14 lakh

In a complaint M Manjunath Rao (77), a resident of Heradi village said that he and his wife locked their house and went to attend a Nagamandala programme in Barkur between 7:45 pm and 10:15 pm on March 6.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 12:46 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 12:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrime

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