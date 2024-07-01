Karnataka police registers 63 FIRs till 8 pm on first day under new criminal laws

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have registered 63 First Information Reports (FIRs) as of 8 pm on Monday after the three new criminal laws came into force, a statement from the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) revealed.

Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

In Bengaluru, the HSR Layout police registered the first ever Unnatural Death Report (UDR) under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of BNSS at 1.30 am on Monday, officers said.

The deceased, Suganya Sekar (30), hailed from HSR Layout. According to the complaint, Suganya had collapsed in her house at around 9 pm on June 30. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Another UDR under BNSS Section 194 was registered by the Adugodi police at 9 am. The deceased, Elumalai (54), stayed in a rented house in Rajendra Nagar with his wife and only son. Elumalai was found hanging on the second floor of the building at 12.45 am on Monday.