Karnataka police registers 80 FIRs till 9.30pm on first day under new criminal laws

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have registered 80 First Information Reports (FIRs) as of 9.30 pm on Monday after the three new criminal laws came into force, a statement from the office of the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) revealed.
Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.
In Bengaluru, the HSR Layout police registered the first ever Unnatural Death Report (UDR) under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of BNSS at 1.30 am on Monday, officers said.
The deceased, Suganya Sekar (30), hailed from HSR Layout. According to the complaint, Suganya had collapsed in her house at around 9 pm on June 30. She was taken to the hospital and was declared dead on arrival.
Another UDR under BNSS Section 194 was registered by the Adugodi police at 9 am. The deceased, Elumalai (54), stayed in a rented house in Rajendra Nagar with his wife and only son. Elumalai was found hanging on the second floor of the building at 12.45 am on Monday.
Police suspect it to be a case of death by suicide as Elumalai's family said that he was a habitual drinker and suffered from diabetes.
Another UDR case under BNSS was registered by the HAL police.
Varthur police registered a First Information Report (FIR) under Sections 318 (cheating) and 319 (cheating by personation) of the BNS and 66 (computer-related offences) of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
The first case in the state under BNS was reportedly registered at Hassan rural police station on Monday morning. The case reportedly revolves around a car accident which took the life of Indumathi (67), a resident of the taluk. She was travelling in a car from Bengaluru airport, when the mishap occurred near Seege Gate, in Hassan. Indumathi's husband Yogeesh and car driver Sagar were injured.
Police said that Indumathi was returning after a Kashi trip. She had reached Bengaluru airport on the night of June 30. Sagar had ferried Indumathi and her husband from the airport to Halebidu when the car fell from a bridge.
Based on the complaint lodged by Indumathi's son-in-law Dr H S Ravi, a case was registered at Hassan rural police station under BNS Section 281 (rash and negligent driving) and 106 (Causing death by negligence), at 9.15 am.
Published 01 July 2024, 15:54 IST