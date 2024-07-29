Karnataka police will not grant permission to BJP-JD(S) foot march: Home Minister Parameshwara

The MUDA had allotted plots to Parvathi under a 50:50 ratio scheme in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land, where MUDA developed a residential layout.

Under the controversial scheme, MUDA allotted 50 per cent of developed land to the land losers in lieu of undeveloped land acquired from them for forming residential layouts.

BJP leaders have claimed that the MUDA 'scam' is of the magnitude of Rs 4000 crore to Rs 5,000 crore.

The government on July 14 constituted a single member inquiry commission under former High Court Judge Justice P N Desai to probe the charges.

Addressing party leaders, office-bearers and workers at the preparatory meeting, Vijayendra stated that the opposition's struggle in favour of SC/ST communities will continue across the state.

"They (Congress) have looted the money of the scheduled communities. They have indulged in corruption worth thousands of crores. If we do not fight against them, even God will not forgive us," he said.

On denial of the police permission to the march, Vijayendra said, "During COVID they (Congress) did Mekedatu padayatre. I'm unable to understand why this government and the Chief Minister are worried."

"This government doesn't have the strength to suppress our struggle," he said. "People are angry about this government and its scams. If they (govt) tries to suppress it, it will reach a level that is unimaginable. This government cannot stop us."

Regarding the alleged financial irregularities in the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd, Siddaramaiah, while admitting that there is a scam, claimed that false allegations are also being made by the opposition against his government.

"It is true that there is a scam, but not Rs 187 crore, it is Rs 84.63 crore. Who has done it ? for that SIT probe is on. Also CBI and ED are probing," he said. "Didn't corruption take place during their (BJP) tenure? I have listed 21 scams during their period, inquiry is on in some cases," the Chief Minister said.