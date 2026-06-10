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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka politics | Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa: Three mass leaders who proved mast lights for their parties

Though the 93-year-old Gowda could still be sent to Rajya Sabha by BJP from Uttar Pradesh, it’s not very likely, given his age and inclination to be nominated from Karnataka itself.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 00:19 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 00:19 IST
BJPUttar PradeshKarnatakaIndian PoliticsDeputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha

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