Karnataka politics | Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and Yediyurappa: Three mass leaders who proved mast lights for their parties

<p class="bodytext">With JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda not returning to the Rajya Sabha for a fresh term, the electoral careers of the state’s three big mass leaders — Siddaramaiah, B S Yediyurappa and Deve Gowda — have all effectively ended, necessitating their parties to reorient electoral strategies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">While Yediyurappa retired from electoral politics in 2023, Siddaramaiah’s resignation to the post of chief minister and his decision to not seek election to the Upper House of parliament indicate his likely retirement from electoral politics after 2028.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Though the 93-year-old Gowda could still be sent to Rajya Sabha by BJP from Uttar Pradesh, it’s not very likely, given his age and inclination to be nominated from Karnataka itself.</p>.BJP announces Rajya Sabha candidate from Karnataka, signals end of HD Deve Gowda's Parliamentary innings.<p class="bodytext">For decades, these 3 leaders not only led their parties, but also built distinct images for themselves. While Siddaramaiah emerged as the undisputed leader of Ahinda (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes & SC/STs) bloc, Yediyurappa and Gowda have been the strongest leaders of Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, respectively.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Significantly, BJP’s decision not to renominate Gowda coincides with the elevation of D K Shivakumar as CM. </p>