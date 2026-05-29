LIVE Karnataka Politics LIVE updates | State prepares itself for new era under Shivakumar

Hello Readers! With the veteran Congress leader Siddaramaiah submitting his resignation to the Secretary at the Lok Bhavan yesterday as chief minister of Karnataka, which was accepted today morning by the Governor, all eyes turn towards his deputy D K Shivakumar who is slated to be the next chief minister. While speaking to the press, Siddaramaiah confirmed he has no plans to participate in national politics. Karnataka Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is expected to be held in Bengaluru on Saturday. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.