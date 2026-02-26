<p>Citizens will get another chance to verify their names in the electoral roll as the State Election Commission (SEC) on Wednesday announced it will revise the voter list.</p>.<p>The decision comes ahead of elections to Bengaluru’s five municipal corporations, slated for the end of June.</p>.<p>The revised schedule shows that the final electoral roll will be published on April 6, marking the third extension of the original deadline. The commission changed its roll revision schedule after elected representatives flagged “grave discrepancies” in the draft electoral roll published on January 19.</p>.Bengaluru's electoral roll deadline likely to be extended again.<p>The commission directed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to re-publish the draft electoral roll on March 9, allow objections and complaints from March 10 to 16, and publish the final voters list on April 6.</p>.<p>The SEC decided to create its own electoral roll for Bengaluru’s municipal elections, instead of using the updated voters list prepared by the Election Commission after assembly and parliament elections, necessitating the revised schedule.</p>.<p>The SEC noted that corporation elections will be held by June-end, as directed by the Supreme Court.</p>