Karnataka: Poll win, Union minister tag for HD Kumaraswamy can revive JD(S) prospects in old Mysuru

“In the 2023 Assembly poll, the JD(S) won only in KR Pet (H T Manju), among eight Assembly segments under the Mandya LS constituency. But, Kumaraswamy has got a lead in all eight segments. The people of Mandya LS segment – seven taluks of Mandya district and KR Nagar taluk of Mysuru district – have voted for Kumaraswamy unconditionally,” he said.

Ramesh said, Kumaraswamy’s responsibility as Union minister will help the leaders and workers, to organise the party with renewed energy. His election as MP is also a sign of revival. The JD(S) will strengthen in its bastions like Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Ramanagar, Kolar, Chikkaballapur and Tumakuru district. Besides, even in north Karnataka districts like Vijayapura, the JD(S) has scope for strengthening, he said.

No assurance of house

Since the past couple of decades, not many MPs and even candidates from Mandya were residents of the district. But, they used to assure that they would either rent or build a house in Mandya. Interestingly, neither Kumaraswamy assured that he will have a house in Mandya, nor his supporters demanded that he should have a house in Mandya.

It can be recalled that though Ambaraish, Sumalatha and Ramya had rented houses in Mandya, they hardly resided there.

However, Ramesh said, it does not mean that Kumaraswamy would not have a house in Mandya. It depends on his responsibilities in Delhi. Besides, his farmhouse in Bidadi is not far away from Mandya, he added.