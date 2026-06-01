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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power shift: How KJ George emerged as key peacemaker between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah

When the Congress high command called Siddaramaiah to Delhi for discussions on May 26, he was accompanied by George.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 13:30 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 03:29 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKarnataka PoliticsKJ George

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