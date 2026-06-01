<p>New Delhi: Former minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kj-george">K J George</a> played a pivotal behind-the-scenes role in ensuring a smooth transition of power from Siddaramaiah to Shivakumar - acting as a trusted bridge between state leadership and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command.</p><p>While seamless handover surprised many, George — a 6-time MLA and Siddaramaiah’s close confidant — quietly stepped in as crisis manager, calming tensions. </p><p>When the high command called Siddaramaiah to Delhi for discussions on May 26, he was accompanied by George. After daylong meeting, Rahul Gandhi asked Siddaramaiah to step down. </p>.Congress eyes major shake-up in states after Karnataka power shift, to rebuild I.N.D.I.A. bloc.<p>A shocked Siddaramaiah headed straight to George’s residence in Delhi’s upscale Sunder Nagar area. It was George who pacified him and eased his unhappiness over the decision. The party asked Shivakumar to stay in Delhi and instructed his supporters not to celebrate publicly, giving the CM time to come to terms with the change.</p><p>As news of Siddaramaiah’s decision to quit spread, many loyalist ministers and MLAs pressured him to start a signature campaign or field G Parameshwara as rebel candidate in the Congress Legislature Party meeting.</p><p>Sensing trouble, the top brass entrusted George with the delicate task of persuading the CM to resign gracefully and ensuring Shivakumar’s election as CLP leader.</p><p>George successfully managed it all, with Siddaramaiah submitting his resignation on May 28. The next day, George flew Siddaramaiah and his son Yathindra to Delhi in his private aircraft for meetings with top leaders, including Rahul and Mallikarjun Kharge.</p>.Siddaramaiah ‘shell-shocked’ as Congress high command seeks his resignation.<p>He was the only other person present at CM’s meeting with Rahul, where the top leader praised the Kuruba strongman for obeying party directive.</p><p>George also arranged an extended breakfast meeting between Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.</p><p>Party insiders say George is effectively filling the vacuum created by the death of veteran leader Oscar Fernandes, who was Sonia Gandhi’s go-to man for resolving political crisis, if any in state.</p><p>A businessman with interests in coffee plantations, George is a member of the AICC poll committee. He has developed close ties with Gandhi family, has a residence in Delhi and has consistently accompanied Siddaramaiah during visits to the capital.</p><p>His efforts helped ensure a dignified exit for Siddaramaiah and a smooth entry for Shivakumar, preserving unity in the state Congress.</p>