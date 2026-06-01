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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power transition | D K Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah in Delhi for Cabinet talks with Congress top brass

The Delhi talks are also anticipated to address the question of who succeeds the CM-designate as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:38 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressDelhiKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

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