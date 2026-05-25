Karnataka power tussle | As Delhi calls, all eyes on Congress top brass' meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> and his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> left for New Delhi to meet with the Congress high command Tuesday, which is widely expected to provide clarity on their leadership dispute and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cabinet-reshuffle-likely-this-month-cong-mla-4014021">long-pending reshuffle of the Cabinet</a>. </p><p>Siddaramaiah left for the national capital with his posse of ministers G Parameshwara, Dr HC Mahadevappa and KJ George. Minister Satish Jarkiholi left separately. </p><p>“I've been invited to Delhi. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/have-been-called-by-congress-high-command-for-meet-in-delhi-says-siddaramaiah-amid-leadership-change-buzz-4015247">There’s a meeting at 11 am</a>. I don't know the subject. I got a call from (AICC general secretary) KC Venugopal about the date and the meeting,” Siddaramaiah said. </p><p>Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said he would go “only if called”. By afternoon, however, he said he, too, was leaving for Delhi. “During certain situations, I have to go. I’m going,” he said. </p><p>According to sources, Congress president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a>, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Venugopal met a few days ago and decided to put an end to the “confusion” over leadership in Karnataka. Accordingly, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been summoned. </p>.Cabinet reshuffle | 'Maintain discipline or face action': D K Shivakumar warns ministerial aspirants.<p>Speculation over a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar has led to one-upmanship between the two, keeping the Congress' pot boiling ever since it came to power in 2023. </p><p>While Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they had no clue on what will be discussed, Jarkiholi said the “main agenda” is the “confusion” within the party. “We’re going with the hope that there will be clarity. At least the process has started,” he said. </p><p>Parameshwara said he does not know if the high command will meet Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar together or separately. He said the upcoming elections to Rajya Sabha and the Legislative Council, the Cabinet reshuffle and Special Intensive Revision (SIR) may be discussed.</p>.Congress MLAs meet Mallikarjun Kharge, push for cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka.<p>Asked about the leadership dispute between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, Parameshwara said: “I’ve been saying that such confusions shouldn’t exist in the party because they impact governance. So, the sooner it is resolved, the better.”</p><p>Senior lawmakers BR Patil and TB Jayachandra, who are ministerial aspirants, also left for Delhi. </p><p>"I’m confident that I’ll become a minister. Let’s see,” Patil said. </p>