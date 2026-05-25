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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power tussle | As Delhi calls, all eyes on Congress top brass' meeting with CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar

While Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar maintained that they had no clue on what will be discussed, Jarkiholi said the “main agenda” is the “confusion” within the party.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 15:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiMallikarjun KhargeKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK Shivakumar

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