Karnataka power tussle | CM Siddaramaiah gets call from Delhi, to meet Congress high command on May 26

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah"> Siddaramaiah</a> has received a call from the Congress high command to visit New Delhi for talks on May 26.</p><p>It is widely expected that the top brass will provide clarity on the leadership dispute between Siddaramaiah and his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">DK Shivakumar</a>. </p><p>According to sources, the call from Delhi came when Siddaramaiah was at a Congress event Sunday to discuss the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) elections.</p>.Power tussle | 'Time, muhurta will answer': DK Shivakumar on becoming Karnataka CM.<p>Siddaramaiah had maintained that he would visit the national capital "only when called" to discuss speculation surrounding his continuation in the top post and other issues. </p><p>It is also likely that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> high command will decide on the long-pending Cabinet reshuffle, with many lawmakers waiting to become ministers. </p><p>During his visit, Siddaramaiah may discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as well. Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are becoming vacant, of which Congress can win three. </p><p><strong>SIR meeting</strong></p><p>During the day, Congress leaders and lawmakers discussed the upcoming SIR amid concerns within the party that voters may get disenfranchised. </p><p>Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and others met at a hotel in Devanahalli. </p><p>Shivakumar said the meeting was "to protect the rights of all people in Karnataka". </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said: "Only those who fill out the (enumeration) form provided by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> and return it with the required documents will retain their votes. Those who don't return the form will lose their right to vote. We need to monitor this through booth-level agents."</p><p>During the meetings, the Congress discussed SIR in other states. "We're working to create awareness. The poor and common people need to be told what SIR is. In other states, 50-90 lakh votes have been removed," Shivakumar said. </p><p>Shivakumar warned that losing the right to vote would mean deprivation of government benefits, including the 'guarantee' schemes. </p>