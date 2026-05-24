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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power tussle | CM Siddaramaiah gets call from Delhi, to meet Congress high command on May 26

During his visit, Siddaramaiah may discuss the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections as well. Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka are becoming vacant, of which Congress can win three.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:39 IST
Karnataka NewsDelhiKarnatakaCM Siddaramaiah

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