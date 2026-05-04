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Karnataka power tussle | Congress' Rayareddi bats for Siddaramaiah, says not right time for CM change

Basavaraj Rayareddi, asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as the chief minister for the remaining two-and-a-half years term.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahBasavaraja Rayareddy

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