<p>Koppal: Amid the ongoing speculation on the leadership change in the state, senior Congress legislator and economic advisor to the CM, Basavaraj Rayareddi, asserted that Siddaramaiah will continue as the chief minister for the remaining two-and-a-half years term.</p>.Karnataka power tussle | Mallikarjun Kharge as CM? We’ll welcome it, says HM G Parameshwara.<p>“I am of the view that the Congress leadership will not ask Siddaramaiah to step down for now. If at all they (high command) decide for change of guard in the state, they should take the opinion of the party legislators, and Mallikarjun Kharge should be made CM,” Rayareddi told reporters during the inauguration of the Gavimutt’s women PU college and hostel at Koluru-Katralli in Koppal taluk. </p><p>“I have never said that D K Shivakumar shouldn’t become CM. Has he (DKS) ever said that he wanted to become CM? I am not a supporter of any leader. I am a Congress supporter,” he said.</p>