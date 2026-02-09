Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power tussle: D K Shivakumar to skip pre-budget meeting with Siddaramaiah as he heads to Delhi

Shivakumar is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday morning. On the same day, Siddaramaiah is slated to hold the pre-budget meeting for two of Shivakumar's departments.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressRahul GandhiKarnatakaD K ShivakumarKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us