<p>Bengaluru: Amid continuing speculation over power-sharing in the Congress, Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dk-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar </a>announced on Monday that he would be travelling to Delhi, skipping the pre-budget meeting of his water resources and Bengaluru Urban Development portfolios scheduled to be chaired by Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, who is also the finance minister.</p><p>Shivakumar is leaving for Delhi on Tuesday morning. On the same day, Siddaramaiah is slated to hold the pre-budget meeting for two of Shivakumar's departments. </p><p>Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar played down his absence from the meeting, saying the department's work was already on track.</p>.Everyone aspires me to become CM, final decision rests with party: D K Shivakumar.<p>"The chief minister is the chairman of the water resources department. Our officers are present and I have already briefed them. There is nothing much to do in the department as everything is planned," he said.</p><p>On the purpose of his Delhi visit, Shivakumar said he would be meeting central ministers, the party’s legal team and senior Congress leaders.</p><p>"I am going to meet central ministers, our legal team, Congress leaders and the high command, which has called me,” he said.</p><p>When asked whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had summoned him, Shivakumar remarked cryptically, "I can’t reveal all that.”</p>.Siddaramaiah & Shivakumar spend a minute each with Rahul Gandhi.<p>Brushing aside persistent queries from the media, he said, "Why are you so curious? I am the state Congress president, besides being deputy CM. I will be completing six years as KPCC president on March 6. It is my duty to meet our leader of Opposition, leaders and MPs. I will keep meeting them, sharing my troubles and pain, and perhaps all your desire (of me becoming the CM) too".</p><p>Elaborating on his visit, Shivakumar said he would be visiting Indira Bhavan in Delhi and meeting some leaders at their residences.</p><p>"Whomever I meet, they will tell you," he quipped.</p><p>On being reminded that one of his supporters had expressed a desire to see him as chief minister during this term, Shivakumar shot back, "Don’t you people desire it?"</p><p>On skipping the pre-budget meeting, he said, "I am going to Delhi tomorrow. I will take the chief minister’s permission. Since he is the chairman, he knows things better than me".</p><p>When pressed on whether power transfer would be discussed in Delhi, Shivakumar replied briefly, "I am a political man," and walked away.</p>