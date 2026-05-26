<p>Hassan: Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre Tuesday said that the ongoing debate and discussion over the change in Chief Minister of Karnataka is unnecessary as the government is stable.</p><p>Responding to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-power-tussle-as-delhi-calls-all-eyes-on-congress-top-brass-meeting-with-cm-siddaramaiah-dk-shivakumar-4015812">Congress leaders' Delhi visit</a>, Khandre clarified, "You are all in a confusion. With Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections ahead, discussions are being held on this issue. Any other discussion, apart from that, is unnecessary at this juncture", Khandre said during a visit to Hassan.</p>.Karnataka: Cabinet reshuffle to be decided by CM, party high command, says Eshwar Khandre.<p>Reacting to the Congress high command holding separate meetings with CM Siddaramaiah and DCM D K Shivakumar, he said, "We are all friends. We all join for tea or lunch. What is wrong in holding separate talks with them? One should not get wrong ideas about it".</p><p>"As a part of the government, I assure that the government is strong and doing good works for the people. Ask about development and progress. The government achieved a lot," the minister said.</p><p><strong>Elephant sanctuary</strong></p><p>Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said with the government planning to establish an elephant sanctuary at 2,000 hectare area to prevent human-animal conflict, directions have been given to begin the tender process in the next few days. </p><p>Hundreds of elephants are outside the forest cover at Hassan, Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts, destroying crops and endangering human lives. Hence, an elephant sanctuary is being established. The Chief Conservator of Forest and Chief Wildlife Warden have submitted a proposal to the government and tenders will be invited soon, he said.</p>.Animal population rising, but forests have decreased in Karnataka: Eshwar Khandre.<p>To a query about a zoo in Hassan, Khandre clarified there is no proposal before the government for a new zoological garden in Hassan. There is a need to seek permission from the Centre to establish a new zoo and also seek funds. Besides, there is a problem with its maintenance, he explained.</p><p><strong>Encroachment</strong></p><p>The government has been taking all efforts to reclaim the encroachment land of the forest lands across the state. Accordingly, 100 acres of land encroached near Madenuru in Hassan will also be reclaimed, he said. </p><p>Chief Conservator of Forest Yedukondalu, DCF Saurabh Kumar and others were present.</p>