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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka power tussle | Debates, discussion on CM change irrelevant & unnecessary: Minister Eshwar Khandre

'With Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections ahead, discussions are being held on this issue. Any other discussion, apart from that, is unnecessary at this juncture', Khandre said.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 15:58 IST
Karnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahDK ShivakumarEshwar Khandre

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