Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | If Rahul removes OBC leader, it will prove he is not for OBCs: Bommai amid Siddaramaiah resignation buzz
Hello readers! Months-long leadership tussle in Karnataka is likely to come to an end with a CM change. Speculations are rife that CM Siddaramaiah would resign on Thursday paving way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to become the next CM of Karnataka. The Congress brass including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month. Follow this space for latest updates on Karnataka politics.
Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | Possible change of guard proves Congress govt failed in Karnataka: BJP
14:0027 May 2026
Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | If Rahul removes OBC leader, it will prove he is not for OBCs: Bommai amid Siddaramaiah resignation buzz
#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | On Karnataka leadership tussle, BJP MP & former CM, Basavaraj S Bommai says, "If Rahul Gandhi removes OBC leader (CM Siddaramaiah), it will prove that he is not for the OBCs. His decision will impact the INDI alliance; the OBC leaders in the… pic.twitter.com/Wg4VbXfLMt
Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | CM Siddaramaiah seeks time to meet Guv Gehlot on Thursday
13:1727 May 2026
Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | Only CM will inform us: K H Muniyappa
Bengaluru, Karnataka: On the cabinet reshuffle, Minister K.H. Muniyappa says, "No, nothing is known. Only the Chief Minister will inform us. We have no idea and no information" pic.twitter.com/u28kwddb2A