LIVE Karnataka CM news LIVE Updates | If Rahul removes OBC leader, it will prove he is not for OBCs: Bommai amid Siddaramaiah resignation buzz

Hello readers! Months-long leadership tussle in Karnataka is likely to come to an end with a CM change. Speculations are rife that CM Siddaramaiah would resign on Thursday paving way for his deputy D K Shivakumar to become the next CM of Karnataka. The Congress brass including Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge held several hours of discussions with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, apart from meeting them separately, and is likely to take a call on a possible change of guard in the state after the Rajya Sabha polls, which are due next month. Follow this space for latest updates on Karnataka politics.