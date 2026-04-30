<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara"> G Parameshwara</a> on Wednesday said everyone in the governing Congress will welcome AICC president<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge"> Mallikarjun Kharge</a> becoming the chief minister.</p><p>"If he (Kharge) becomes (the CM) we will be very happy, because he is a senior politician with a lot of experience. If he becomes CM, we will all welcome it," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question whether Kharge himself desired the CM's post.</p>.Mallikarjun Kharge rules out Chief Minister change in Karnataka 'for now'. <p>On senior Congress MLA<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-n-rajanna"> K N Rajanna's</a> statement demanding a 'Dalit CM', Parameshwara, also a Dalit, said: "Let's not speak about it. I don't want to unnecessarily get into that. Without knowing things, let's not comment on them."</p>