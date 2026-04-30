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Karnataka power tussle | Mallikarjun Kharge as CM? We’ll welcome it, says HM G Parameshwara

'If he (Kharge) becomes (the CM) we will be very happy, because he is a senior politician with a lot of experience,' said G Parameshwara.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:46 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:46 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMallikarjun KhargeG Parameshwara

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