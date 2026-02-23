<p>Bengaluru: At least thirty first-time <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>legislators have written to the party high command requesting to induct them in the Cabinet during the proposed reshuffle.</p><p>The copy of the letter accessed by <em>DH</em>, which has been signed by the MLAs, has been addressed to Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rahul-gandhi">Rahul Gandhi</a>, All India Congress Committee (AICC) President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and copied to Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, his deputy <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/d-k-shivakumar">D K Shivakumar</a> and AICC General Secretary (Organisation) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-c-venugopal">K C Venugopal</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/randeep-singh-surjewala">Randeep Singh Surjewala</a> (AICC General Secretary-In charge Karnataka).</p>.21 Congress MLAs fly abroad ahead of budget amid Karnataka power tussle.<p>In the letter, the MLAs have requested the party's high command to include the first-time members of the Legislative Assembly in the Cabinet during the proposed reshuffle of the ministry in the Karnataka state government.</p><p>"As you're aware, the people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to Legislative Assembly from the Indian National Congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the legislature and that's also an aspiration of the people of the people of Karnataka," reads the letter.</p>.High command has summoned D K Shivakumar to Delhi on February 26: Iqbal Hussain.<p>Highlighting that no newly elected member has been accommodated in the Cabinet, they said, "At the time of the formation of the Cabinet, no first-time MLA was provided an opportunity to be part of the 34-member Cabinet in Karnataka. It's necessary that young, dynamic and pro-active first-time MLAs are provided an opportunity to serve as ministers in the Cabinet."</p><p>MLAs including AS Ponnanna, Ashok Rai, Srinivas N T, P Ravikumar, A C Srinivas, HA Iqubal Hussain, B Devendra, Nara Bharath Reddy, Vishwas V Vaidya, Basavaraj V Shivaganga have signed the letter.</p>